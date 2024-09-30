Lancaster

Security guard stabbed inside Metrolink train headed to Lancaster

The security guard was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

By Missael Soto

Authorities are investigating a stabbing of a security guard inside a Metrolink train near Acton on Sunday night, police said.

The stabbing happened around 9:30 p.m. just before arriving at the Acton Metrolink station.

The security guard was able to subdue the suspect with pepper spray and the help of the doctor.

Deputies made an arrest and the Antelope Valley 285 Train departed en route to its destination in Lancaster.

