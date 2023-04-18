Person Stabs Someone at Simi Valley Walmart, Crashes Into High Schoolers in Thousand Oaks: Police

A person stabbed someone at a Simi Valley Walmart store and then hit several high schoolers during a rollover crash in Thousand Oaks Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The Thousand Oaks Sheriff’s Department said the crash involved at least four high schoolers who were hit near Lake View Canyon Road and Thousand Oaks Boulevard, close to Westlake High School. The Ventura County Fire Department said the crash involved five people total.

In a written statement, Conejo Valley Unified School District Superintendent Mark McLaughlin said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. He added that students were hit as they were walking on the sidewalk.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with these students, their families, friends, and the entire Warrior community," McLaughlin said.

Two people were in critical condition, one suffered moderate injuries, and two suffered minor injuries when the vehicle rolled over, the fire department said. It was not immediately clear how many of the injured were students and how many were in the car.

NBC4's NewsChopper4 helicopter showed the car on its roof next to a bus stop.

The driver of the car was wanted for allegedly stabbing an employee at a Walmart on the 200 block of Cochran Street in Simi Valley, the Simi Valley Police Department said. The stabbing happened around 2:42 p.m. and the attacker fled before police arrived.

This is a developing story and will be updated.