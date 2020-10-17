Sheriff Deputy's Fatal Shooting of Man in Willowbrook May Have Been Captured on Body Camera

The shooting death of a Los Angeles man armed with a gun by a sheriff's deputy in the unincorporated Willowbrook area near South Los Angeles may have been captured on the deputy's body camera, authorities said Saturday.

The man shot by the deputy was identified as Fred William, 35, according to coroner's Lt. David Smith.

The deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Century Station "were wearing cameras,'' Deputy Eric Ortiz of the Sheriff's Information Bureau told City News Service on Saturday.

Deputies at the Century Station, along with four other stations, received the department's first batch of body-worn cameras and started wearing them in the field on Oct. 1, according to the sheriff's department.

The department's timeline for releasing critical incident footage has not been made public.

Deputies were on patrol in Mona Park, in the area of 121st Street and Willowbrook Avenue, at 5:30 p.m. Friday when the shooting occurred. When the deputies entered the parking lot, they saw a group of about 10 to 15 people and one was holding a gun, according to Deputy James Nagao.

The suspect spotted the deputies and ran out of the parking with a deputy chasing after him, he said. The deputy chased him down a driveway and into the backyard of a nearby home where the suspect "engaged the deputy by pointing his firearm at (the deputy),'' who opened fire, striking the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Nagao said, adding a semi- automatic handgun was recovered by detectives.

No deputies were injured.