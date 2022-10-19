Sherman Oaks Woman, Small Dog Killed in Early Morning Fire

An investigation is underway into a deadly fire that broke out in Sherman Oaks.

29 firefighters responded to a three-story garden-style apartment building at 5259 N. Sepulveda Blvd. at 4:23 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire was extinguished by 4:38 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, there was a lot of smoke on the first floor, especially around the pool area. Once firefighters took control over the flames, they discovered a woman dead inside a one-bedroom unit along with a small dog.

The woman's identity has not yet been shared.

While all apartment units were equipped with smoke detectors, sprinklers were only available in the parking lot. Officials say the smoke detectors inside the victim’s unit were not working.

“We know fire alarms do save lives,” said David Ortiz of the Los Angeles Fire Department. “The fact that [the unit] did not have a functioning fire alarm may have made the difference.”

No other unit was affected, and no one else was injured.

Two fire engines and trucks, along with one rescue unit, were dispatched to the scene.