Six Flags Magic Mountain Brings the Spooky Season Early For ‘Scream Break'

Six Flags Magic Mountain has made it clear that they will not wait seven months for the spooky season to arrive.

They are taking matters into their own hands and bringing a frightening event to the park this spring break called Scream Break.

At the event, guests can expect two haunted mazes, three scare zones and access to certain attractions like WONDER WOMAN™, Full Throttle, Goliath and more.

This horrifying event also brings haunting treats and will have a haunted cocktail hour where guests can enjoy drinks like the sangria blood bags and more.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

But the terrifying event can’t be complete without some spooky music. Scream Break will have a Dead Man’s Party where guests can dance the night away in two different locations: DC UNIVERSE™ and the Full Throttle Plaza.

Get a dose of vitamin SCREAM during #ScreamBreak select nights 3/18-4/16!

💀 After-hours Access

💀 Mazes & Scare Zones

💀 Rides

💀 Food & Drinks

💀 Entertainment & DJs



😱 Tickets & details: https://t.co/9YuhwWOn8i

Event admission required. Passes not accepted. #springbreak pic.twitter.com/SNPj8Z5ItN — Six Flags Magic Mountain (@SFMagicMountain) March 3, 2023

Season passes and memberships do not grant the guest access to this event. This a special ticketed event that requires a separate admission ticket for the night.

To attend this event guests will need to purchase a single night event admission ticket, $39.99 plus tax, or the 14-night extreme scream break pass, $159.99 plus tax. Everyone who has a valid Scream Break admission ticket will be able to enter the park starting at 7:30 p.m. to pick up their wristbands at Passholder Services in the Main Gate Plaza. However, the main event will start at 9 p.m.

Before attending this event, Six Flags does not allow guests to wear costumes, masks or bring in any type of costume props or accessories.

Scream Break will take place from March 18 to April 16. They will operate from Friday to Sunday, 9 p.m. to midnight. Guests will be able to choose from the 14 nights of horror or attend all if they wish.

For more information about Scream Break, check out their website.