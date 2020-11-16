Running Springs

Ski Season Begins Monday at Snow Valley

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, guests will be required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. 

By City News Service

Snow Valley

While possible record-breaking high temperatures in the upper 80s are forecast for Los Angeles Monday, the winter ski season begins at the Snow Valley Mountain Resort.

Webcams show man-made snow is on the slopes of the Running Springs resort, while the operators said they will impose limits on the number of guests allowed on the mountain in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ski 19 hours ago

Local Ski Resorts Adapt to COVID-19 Pandemic

Snow Nov 9

Winter Takes a Fall Vacation in Big Bear

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, guests will be required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Posted signs tell guests to ride the lifts together if they arrive together and sanitize their hands. The mottos for 2020-21 are Save Our Season and Ski Well and Be Well.

Also, only cash-less transactions will be accepted until further notice. Rentals, Snow Play and lessons will not be available until Saturday but food and beverages will be available daily in the Sport Shop.

coronavirus pandemic Nov 12

Mountain High Resort Opening Day is Delayed After Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

Palm Springs Nov 9

The Tram's Snow-Guessing Contest Ends in a Flurry

Snow Pass Guests will have priority with a significant amount of capacity dedicated to their use, operators said. Tickets will be sold online and any remaining tickets will be available the same day at ticket windows. They will also accommodate vouchers, old tickets from the 2019-2020 season and Snow Jam guests.

Snow Valley will sell four-packs of tickets but they will be shipped to buyers and cannot be picked up at the resort to minimize lines. Information is available at 909-867-2751.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Running Springs
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us