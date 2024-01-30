1 hospitalized in critical condition after small plane crashes into Camarillo field

Ventura County Fire Department responded to a report of a small aircraft crashing onto a field near Camarillo Airport.

There were two passengers onboard the plane, one of them in critical condition, and the other's condition is unknown.

Both passengers were able to free themselves from the aircraft as fire crews arrived.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the plane was not in alignment with the airport runway and was listed as an experimental plane.

This is a developing story, check back for details.