camarillo

1 hospitalized in critical condition after small plane crashes into Camarillo field

Two people were on board the plane at the time of the crash.

By Missael Soto

NBCLA

Ventura County Fire Department responded to a report of a small aircraft crashing onto a field near Camarillo Airport.

There were two passengers onboard the plane, one of them in critical condition, and the other's condition is unknown.

Both passengers were able to free themselves from the aircraft as fire crews arrived.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the plane was not in alignment with the airport runway and was listed as an experimental plane.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

This article tagged under:

camarilloAirplane
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us