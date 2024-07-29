Long Beach

SpaceX moving its spacecraft splashdowns from Florida to Long Beach

The Dragon spacecraft recovery vessels are expected to move to Long Beach in 2025.

By Missael Soto

SpaceX

Long Beach, we have splashdowns.

SpaceX announced that it will be moving its Dragon spacecraft splashdowns from Florida to Long Beach in 2025.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The Dragon spacecraft can fly astronauts and cargo to and from Earth's orbit and is the first private spacecraft to take humans to the space station, according to SpaceX.

In a post on X, Mayor of Long Beach Rex Richardson wrote "Excited to share a Space Beach update! Long Beach will be the new home to @SpaceX’s Dragon recovery vessel as their West Coast Recovery Operations team based out of the @portoflongbeach will welcome back both @NASA and other private astronauts who are returning to Earth from orbit and beyond."

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The spacecraft splashdowns are designated areas for the spacecraft to land when returning from orbit.

Dragon recovery operations were moved to the East Coast in 2019. SpaceX to move operations to the West Coast to "fully eliminate the risk of trunk debris landing on populated areas without increasing risk to Dragon crew or the public."

This comes after trunk debris was found in Australia and other land. The trunk of the Dragon is an unpressurized expendable section that contains hardware used for spacecraft power and cooling while in orbit.

Local

Whittier Jul 25

Elderly man attacked while eating lunch by homeless man in Whittier

Whittier Jul 25

Video shows homeless man attacking ederly man outside Whittier restaurant

The recovery vessel will now move to the Pacific where SpaceX will continue using its existing facilities in the Port of Long Beach.

This article tagged under:

Long BeachSPACEX
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us