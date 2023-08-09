Standoff underway in Atwater Village following car chase

A man instigated a standoff Wednesday following a car chase that ended in Atwater Village.

Law enforcement responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon and a pursuit ensued after the driver refused to yield. The chase came to an end near the intersection of Colorado Boulevard and Edenhurst Avenue.

There, the driver refused to exit the vehicle. Police have been attempting to coax the man to surrender.

Video from New Chopper 4 showed the man making gestures at officers. Blood appeared to be coming from the passenger-side door. It is unclear how the driver became injured.

This is a breaking news event. Please refresh as more information becomes available.