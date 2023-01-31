Student Stabbed During Fight at Tustin High School

A student was stabbed by another student at Tustin High School during a fight Tuesday afternoon.

School staff detained the suspect before officers arrived and took him into police custody. The other student was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital in unknown condition for further treatment, the Tustin Police Department said.

The attack involved a knife, and both students are boys, police said.

The events unfolded around 12:18 p.m. and caused the school to be put under a shelter in place order. Students were later released to their parents and guardians.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing.