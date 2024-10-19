Students embrace their Hispanic heritage through music at Santa Ana High School

Regional Mexican music, globalized by music icons such as Peso Pluma and Fuerza Regida, has made its way into Santa Ana High School, influencing music students with Hispanic heritage.

Palomazo Academy is an after school program in Orange County on its fourth year operating. The program offers students access to instructors and instruments at no cost, creating a unique space for members to embrace with their culture.

“This reminds me of where I came from and the culture and the people, " said Andres Aguilar, member of Palomazo Academy.

The club has over 15 members and is fully run by upper class students, who said they enjoy sharing their culture with their mentees.

“Whatever it is, we have to get them comfortable. And then if they want to learn a song we teach them that song but we teach them step by step,” said Oscar Lopez, a member and senior at Santa Ana High School.

Although Regional Mexican music can be associated with lyrics about drugs and violence, students are encouraged to use the rhythms to build a deeper connection to their culture and family, according to music intructor Marina Casares.

The club's mission was successful as students believe it has become a bridge between generations and has helped them embrace their roots.

“It's what my family likes to listen to too and they like it when I play this kind of music at home,” said Aguilar

In a school setting, culture can be overlooked but the club hopes to give students a voice to embrace their heritage.

“Having this allows the students to feel heard, feel safe, it's a safe place where they can enjoy their music, they can enjoy their craft but also feel supported,” Casares said.