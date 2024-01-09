Long Beach

Suspect arrested for multiple sexual battery incidents in Long Beach, additional victims sought

Police arrested the 56-year-old following a string of sexual batteries in Long Beach.

By City News Service

A man has been arrested as a suspect in a series of sexual batteries in Long Beach. Police are asking other possible victims to come forward and contact detectives.

Charles Larry Matthews, 56, who is homeless, was arrested on Saturday and booked on suspicion of sexual battery, police said.

"His bail is pending magistrate review," police said in a statement. "The case has been presented to the City Prosecutor's Office for filing consideration."

According to police, at the time of his arrest, Matthews allegedly "had just committed a sexual battery."

Matthews allegedly committed crimes as follows:

  • On Saturday at about 2 p.m., a sexual battery against a woman at
    Alamitos Avenue and Broadway.
  • On Saturday at about 1:45 p.m., a sexual battery against a teenage
    girl at Atlantic Avenue and Broadway.
  • On Thursday at about 12:25 p.m., a sexual battery against a woman
    at Molino Avenue and Anaheim Street.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims, and urged anyone with information on the case to contact Det. R. Jahangiri at 562-570-7354.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS, or by using the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.

