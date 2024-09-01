Palmdale

Suspect barricaded inside Palmdale home for hours

By Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities surrounded a home in Palmdale Saturday after a suspect barricaded themselves for several hours.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Enforcement Bureau attempted to get the suspect out peacefully.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The special unit was called around 2 p.m. to the 37400 block of Oxford Drive.

Homes in the area were evacuated as sheriff's deputies and crisis negotiators continued to try and get the suspect out.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

It's unclear what the suspect is wanted for.

This is a developing story, refresh for details.

This article tagged under:

Palmdale
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us