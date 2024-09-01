Suspect barricaded inside Palmdale home for hours

Authorities surrounded a home in Palmdale Saturday after a suspect barricaded themselves for several hours.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Enforcement Bureau attempted to get the suspect out peacefully.

The special unit was called around 2 p.m. to the 37400 block of Oxford Drive.

Homes in the area were evacuated as sheriff's deputies and crisis negotiators continued to try and get the suspect out.

It's unclear what the suspect is wanted for.

This is a developing story, refresh for details.