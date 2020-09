A man is in custody in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a 6-year-old girl in the Westlake area, police reported Wednesday.

The crime occurred on Aug. 18 near Sixth and Coronado streets, and Elijah John Lopez, 24, was arrested on Sept. 2, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

He's being held on $125,000 bail, jail records show.

Police scheduled an 11 a.m. Wednesday news conference to discuss the case.