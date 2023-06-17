SUV doing donuts strikes pickup, ejecting and killing woman in Long Beach

A woman died in Long Beach after she was ejected when another driver doing donuts in an SUV hit the pickup truck she was in.

The woman died on the street near Willow Street and Caspian Avenue after the pickup she was in approached the intersection and was hit by the SUV around 11 p.m. Friday, the Long Beach Police Department said.

The SUV flung the pickup into a tree in the center median and launched the truck’s unidentified female passenger onto the street. The 20-year-old man driving the pickup stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The other driver fled before police arrived. The SUV was described as light-colored, possibly silver or tan.

Anyone with information was asked to call LBPD detective Shawn Loughlin at 562-570-7355.