SUV doing donuts strikes pickup, ejecting and killing woman in Long Beach

A woman died in Long Beach after she was ejected when another driver doing donuts in an SUV hit the pickup truck she was in.

The woman died on the street near Willow Street and Caspian Avenue after the pickup she was in approached the intersection and was hit by the SUV around 11 p.m. Friday, the Long Beach Police Department said.

The SUV flung the pickup into a tree in the center median and launched the truck’s passenger onto the street. The 20-year-old man driving the pickup stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The victim was identified by authorities as 21-year-old Jacqueline Zamarripa, of Long Beach.

The SUV driver left the scene.

Police said Sunday that Saul Alfas, a 20-year-old Carson resident, turned himself in. He was booked into the Long Beach City jail on one count of felony vehicular manslaughter and one count of felony hit-and-run causing injury or death.