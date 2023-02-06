san fernando

Tech Workshop Offered for Parents of LAUSD Students in San Fernando

The Los Angeles Unified School District is slated to host a four-week technology workshop for district parents in San Fernando.

During the workshop, parents will learn how to create an email and parent portal, navigate their child’s school portal and stay safe online. The courses will be held at Las Palmas Park and will run weekly from Feb. 7 to Feb. 28, with classes starting at 9:30 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m.

Childcare and snacks will be provided.

Parents can sign up in person at Las Palmas Park, located at 505 South Huntington St. Sign-ups are also available online.

More information is available by calling 818-898-7340.

