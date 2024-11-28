Teen shot and killed in front of pizza shop in Lakewood

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead outside of a restaurant in Lakewood Wednesday.

Police responded to a call of shots fired around 5:50 p.m. in the 20000 block of Pioneer Boulevard.

When officers arrived they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, described as a 17-year-old male, was pronounced dead by LA County Fire.

A mother outside of the crime scene tells NBCLA that the suspected victim was her teenage son, Jesus Acosta.

"I could tell it's him because of his body structure you know? As his sister, you can tell when it's your family member," said Briana, the sister of the suspected victim. "I automatically knew that it was him."

No arrests have been made and a description of the gunman was not immediately available.