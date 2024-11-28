Lakewood

Teen shot and killled in front of restaurant in Lakewood

By Missael Soto

A teenager was shot and killed outside of a restaurant in Lakewood Wednesday.

Police responded to a call of shots fired around 5:50 p.m. in the 20000 block of Pioneer Boulevard.

When officers arrived they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, described as a 17-year-old, was pronounced dead by LA County Fire.

No arrests have been made and a description of the gunman was not immediately available.

This is a developing story, refresh for details.

