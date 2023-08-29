‘They were perfect': Brother of two sisters killed in South LA crash opens up about grief

A man whose two sisters were killed in a car crash while returning home from a concert over the weekend is opening up about his family’s heart wrenching grief.

"I still have that feeling that they're going to walk through the door and it's always going to be there," Jose Izquierdo said.

The Santa Ana resident lost his two sisters -- 23-year-old Veronica Amezola and 27-year-old Kimberly Izquierdo – on Saturday when a speeding driver struck the Uber the women were riding in. The Uber vehicle was full, with the driver, her male passenger, the sisters and 23-year-old Juvelyn Arroyo also in the car. Arroyo was also killed in the crash; the Uber driver and passenger were hospitalized in critical condition.

"All three girls were jewels,” Izquierdo said of his late sisters and their deceased friend. “My sisters were the perfect daughters. They were the perfect sisters. They were perfect.”

The big brother opened up about his parents’ devastation over the loss of two of their children. The women’s mother and father were too heartbroken for an interview.

"They're just like every other parent in this world,” Izquierdo said. “That is what you fear. Again, when you bring a child into this world, you earn that fear and they’re broken. Their world is dark.”

The crash was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. in Westmont, near the intersection of West Century Boulevard and South Vermont Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

“We do believe the white Mercedes ran the red light, hit the Honda on the driver’s side, spun the car out and knocked the rest against the west curb on Vermont,” said LAPD Sgt. Clarence Perkins.

The driver of that Mercedes was identified as 31-year-old Gregory Black, who now faces charges of vehicular manslaughter in connection with the crash. He, too, was hospitalized in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.