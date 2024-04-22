Topgolf opening its newest Montebello location in May

Topgolf is teeing off its latest venue in Montebello on Friday, May 3.

This will be the third venue opened in the greater Los Angeles County area, joining the Ontario and El Segundo locations. The grand opening will also mark the company's 100th global outdoor venue.

The three-level venue neighbors the fully redesigned Montebello Golf Course off the 60 Freeway at Garfield Avenue. The course features 102 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays, with lounge areas for patrons.

The venue lends itself to players of all skill levels and is equipped with Topgolf's Toptracer technology that traces each golf ball's flight path, distance, and other metrics

“The City of Montebello is opening gateways to the community, recreation and shared experiences with this facility’s opening. Topgolf not only enhances Montebello’s entertainment options but also underscores our dedication to fostering economic growth and providing top-notch recreational experiences for residents and visitors alike," said Montebello Mayor Scarlet Peralta.

The golf venue will celebrate the new opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Players can begin making reservations as early as April 30.