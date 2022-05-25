LAX is preparing for the largest number of passengers since the start of the pandemic going into Memorial Day weekend and they are sharing some tips to help things go smoothly.

LAX reports that they could see over 200,000 passengers go through the airport during the holiday.

"We are looking at the most folks that we've had back here at the airport since the pandemic for this holiday weekend," said Charles Pannunzio, an LAX spokesperson.

The airport says that passenger traffic could increase up to 40% compared to last year.

With the increase of passengers comes the increase in vehicle traffic as well. There is supposed to be an estimated average of 84,000 vehicles per day throughout the weekend.

Whether you are traveling with family and children or even alone there are a few things you can do to prepare in advance to help things go a bit more smoothly.

The two biggest things to consider are parking and getting their early.

"When you pre-book your parking you can guarantee that you're going to have a space here," Pannunzio said.

It's easy pay, in and out.

"Right online you can do it, if you hook up your Visa card or your Master card and your license plate you don't even need to get a ticket," Pannunzio said. "The gates are going to open when you get here and then you leave the same thing."

Large parts of LAX are also under construction as part of the $15 billion renovation it is receiving.

With different parts of terminals closed and sidewalks marked off airport officials say following signage is the best thing to do.

"The biggest thing for folks walking to the terminals, just follow the signs. There's plenty of signage to get you into the correct building," Pannunzio said.

Airport staff and personnel are working to ensure all passengers and visitors have a smooth and stress free experience.

"The plane is going to leave when the plane is supposed to leave and you want to be on it," Pannunzio said.

They are also reminding everyone that, per the county health order, everyone over the age of two is required to wear a face mask. This order applies even for those for are fully vaccinated.

