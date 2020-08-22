tujunga

Trump Supporters, Counter Protesters Face Off In Tujunga, Two Arrested

An unlawful assembly was declared and both groups were advised to leave the area, at which time objects were thrown at officers trying to clear the area and less-lethal munitions were used to disperse the crowd.

By City News Service

Close up of lights on a black police car.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police arrested two anti-Trump protesters, one who allegedly assaulted a Trump supporter with a pipe, during a clash between the two groups at a rally this afternoon in Tujunga.

Trump supporters rallying in the 6200 block of Foothill Boulevard, near Lowell Avenue, were confronted by activists around 3 p.m. when the group of about 200 counter protesters began to clash with Trump supporters demonstrating on a sidewalk, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The activists were with Against Bigotry Responding With Action.

"At some point during this altercation, a counter-protester struck a Trump supporter with a pipe," the department said in a statement.

"While officers were attempting to take the suspect into custody for an assault with a deadly weapon, a second counter-protestor began to interfere with officers to prevent them from making the arrest." Police ultimately took both suspects into custody.

An unlawful assembly was declared and both groups were advised to leave the area, at which time objects were thrown at officers trying to clear the area and less-lethal munitions were used to disperse the crowd. Both groups left the location by about 6 p.m., police said.

Footage from the scene also showed smoke bombs being hurled between the two sides.

On Friday, Trump supporters chanted "Four More Years," and one group had a large float that read "Trump Unity," while counter protesters held signs that read "Black Lives Matter" and "White Silence is Violence."

In a video on Twitter of a previous rally at the location, a far-right demonstrator is seen doing a Nazi salute at a counter protester.

