Orange County

Tustin hangar fire declared fully extinguished 24 days later

The Incident Management team utilized infrared drone flights to seek out any leftover hot spots.

By Missael Soto

The Tustin military hangar was declared fully extinguished after 24 days by the Incident Management Team.

After monitoring the piles of debris for the past 48 hours, no detectable hot spots were found within the hangar perimeter.

The Incident Management Team used infrared drone flights to seek out any hot spots that were left over beneath the fire debris.

The hot spots were turned over with excavators and personnel on the ground extinguished any remaining smoldering debris piles.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The fire started on Nov. 7, destroying the historic World War II-era hangar at the former Tustin Air Base that was a significant part of Orange County's military history.

Two days after it caught fire, the EPA notified city officials that debris tested positive for asbestos and other dangerous chemicals.

Residents expressed concern over the lack of planning for such a historic hangar, built with materials known to have asbestos, as well as the lack of an emergency evacuation.

Local

Chatsworth 23 hours ago

Police shoot, kill armed woman at scene of Chatsworth home fire

Downtown LA Nov 30

‘It's a blessing.' New art celebrates Our Lady of Guadalupe

Hot spots continue to smolder more than two weeks after the former military base caught fire in Tustin. Anastassia Olmos reports for the NBC4 News on Nov. 22, 2023.

The flare-ups caused many schools in the county to close throughout the extinguishing process.

The nearly 1,600-acre property was commissioned in 1942 and played a significant role in Navy and Marine aviation for half a century.

This article tagged under:

Orange CountyTustin
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us