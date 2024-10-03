Two OFCA firefighters injured in rollover crash moved to rehabilitation centers

Two of the OFCA hand crew firefighters that were injured in the devastating rollover crash in Irvine were moved to rehabilitation centers Wednesday as they continue their road to recovery.

Two of the eight firefighters were released the night of the crash, two went home the following day and the last four remained hospitalized for nearly two weeks.

Andrew Brown is one of the two firefighters transitioning to Craig Hospital in Colorado, which specializes in neurorehabilitation for patients with spinal injuries.

Cheers erupted for firefighter Brown as he was discharged from Orange County's Providence Mission Hospital.

"Like all eight of the OCFA patients, Andrew continues to show the same strength and courage that makes him a tremendous hand crew firefighter," said OCFA Captain Thanh Nguyen.

Firefighters lined the airport in Colorado to give Brown a warm welcome as he moved into his next phase of recovery since the accident.

The community has rallied around the injured firefighters and the OCFA family says it’s very much appreciated.

"Still have a long road to recovery, and I'm here to ask for your support for those families and those members to continue to get them through this very critical time," said Chris Hamm with OC Professional Firefighters Local 3631.

Two OCFA firefighters remain hospitalized.