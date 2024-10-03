Orange County

Two OFCA firefighters injured in rollover crash moved to rehabilitation centers

A procession followed firefighter Andrew Brown as he was transported from the hospital.

By Tracey Leong

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two of the OFCA hand crew firefighters that were injured in the devastating rollover crash in Irvine were moved to rehabilitation centers Wednesday as they continue their road to recovery.

Two of the eight firefighters were released the night of the crash, two went home the following day and the last four remained hospitalized for nearly two weeks.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Andrew Brown is one of the two firefighters transitioning to Craig Hospital in Colorado, which specializes in neurorehabilitation for patients with spinal injuries.

Cheers erupted for firefighter Brown as he was discharged from Orange County's Providence Mission Hospital.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"Like all eight of the OCFA patients, Andrew continues to show the same strength and courage that makes him a tremendous hand crew firefighter," said OCFA Captain Thanh Nguyen.

Firefighters lined the airport in Colorado to give Brown a warm welcome as he moved into his next phase of recovery since the accident.

The community has rallied around the injured firefighters and the OCFA family says it’s very much appreciated.

Local

Hispanic Heritage Month 5 hours ago

Long Beach hosts its first-ever Latino Restaurant Week

Long Beach 5 hours ago

Long Beach celebrates Latino Restaurant Week

"Still have a long road to recovery, and I'm here to ask for your support for those families and those members to continue to get them through this very critical time," said Chris Hamm with OC Professional Firefighters Local 3631.

Two OCFA firefighters remain hospitalized.

This article tagged under:

Orange County
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us