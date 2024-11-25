Marina del Rey

Two people rescued from submerged vehicle in Marina del Rey

Crews worked to extract the vehicle from the water after the occupants were rescued.

By Missael Soto

Newschopper4

Authorities rescued two people Saturday from a vehicle that was submerged in Marina del Rey

Multiple rescue agencies responded to a vehicle that drove into the water just after 6 p.m. at 13535 Mindanoa Way.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

A emergency rescue mission was conducted to remove the occupants from the vehicle. The pair both received medical attention.

Crews worked to extract the vehicle from the water.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Police are still investigating the incident.

This article tagged under:

Marina del Rey
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us