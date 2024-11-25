Two people rescued from submerged vehicle in Marina del Rey

Authorities rescued two people Saturday from a vehicle that was submerged in Marina del Rey

Multiple rescue agencies responded to a vehicle that drove into the water just after 6 p.m. at 13535 Mindanoa Way.

A emergency rescue mission was conducted to remove the occupants from the vehicle. The pair both received medical attention.

Crews worked to extract the vehicle from the water.

Police are still investigating the incident.