UC Riverside student suspended after assault rifle is found on campus

A UC Riverside student was placed on interim suspension after an assault rifle was found on campus, violating several of the university's policies.

UC Riverside Police Department carried out a search warrant on May 3 at a campus residence hall after evidence of a weapon was found. Inside the student's room at the North District residential apartments, authorities found an assault rifle, ammunition, five high-capacity magazines, and hand-drawn images in a journal depicting a violent act.

The student, whose name and identity were not disclosed per the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, was ordered to leave campus and not return pending the outcome of an administrative hearing.

According to university relations, there is no indication that at this time the incident is related to any recent campus events.

UCPD will submit the case to the Riverside County District Attorney who will decide whether criminal charges will be pursued.