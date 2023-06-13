Unionized hotel workers in SoCal demand better wages to avert strike

Thousands of hotel workers in Southern California are threatening to strike ahead of the busy summer months as they seek better compensation.

There are more than 60 hotels in LA County whose contracts with the union hotel workers are set to expire at the end of the month. Members of Unite Here Local 11, which numbers more than 15,000 workers, overwhelmingly approved a strike authorization if their demands are not met.

“We’re telling the industry we suffered during the pandemic, we sacrificed, and now that you are making money we want a share of that money,” Unite Here Local 11 Co-President Kurt Petersen said.

The union represents room attendants, cooks, dishwashers, front desk agents and servers at 62 hotels across LA County.

Petersen said it’s not uncommon to see luxury hotel rooms in Santa Monica go for $500 to $600 a night. Meanwhile, workers make about $26 an hour. He called the disparity “unjust.”

The union is demanding an immediate $5 wage increase to keep up with the rising costs of housing.

Larico Simpson, a cook at Viceroy Santa Monica, said he lives paycheck-to-paycheck.

Simpson’s ride from Compton takes two to three hours on the Metro each way. He says a pay increase could alleviate some of the stress from commuting and help with bills at home.

“It would change my situation. I could maybe get a car so I don’t have to ride two hours, I don’t have to get up at 4 a.m. just to get here at 7 o’clock,” Simpson said.

He added that he has a 4-year-old son and often has to “squeeze my money tight” to buy him what he wants. “He don’t see those times where I have a sad face,” Simpson said.

If a deal is not reached with the hotels, hotel workers are threatening to walk off the job during the peak travel season.

But Peter Hillen, who represents the Hotel Association of Los Angeles, called a potential strike “self-centered.”

He feels it’s inappropriate for Unite Here Local 11 to call for a potential strike, and thinks hotels should not be held hostage over wages because it could hurt the entire community if hotels are forced to shut down due to a lack of workers.

“That’s an issue that should be decided by city leaders who have the wherewithal and means to produce policy. That is not necessarily a hotel-only issue,” Hillen said.

Unite Here Local 11 has been in negotiations since April 20. A strike could happen on Fourth of July weekend.

NBC4 reached out to several of the major hotel groups who are impacted, including the Marriott, Hyatt and Hilton, but did not hear back.