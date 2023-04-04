USPS Hosting Job Fairs in Los Angeles This Month

The United States Postal Service will be hosting career fairs on Tuesdays and Thursdays in Los Angeles in April.

Tuesday marked the first of eight USPS job fairs in Los Angeles scheduled throughout the month as part of a 10-year Postal Service plan to hire thousands of employees across the country.

The United States Postal Service is actively recruiting for many positions that may be perfect for you. Whether full time, part time or seasonal positions, we have options available: https://t.co/PMmLLZ2CDD



And for tips on where and how to apply: https://t.co/J45huly6sD pic.twitter.com/ZRzbcggnDc — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) April 4, 2023

The USPS is looking for applicants to fill both full and part-time positions.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Applicants must be 18 years old, be able to pass a criminal background check and be available to work weekends and holidays.

When and where are the USPS job fairs in LA?

The job fairs began Tuesday and will continue through April 29 at the Los Angeles Processing & Distribution Center at 7001 S. Central Avenue, Los Angeles, CA, 90052. The career fairs will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Those unable to attend the job fairs can apply online at www.usps.com/careers.