Verizon customers experiencing service outages in multiple counties

Some Verizon users claim their devices were stuck in SOS mode.

By Missael Soto

Verizon confirmed it's having service outages in multiple counties after hundreds of customers were affected and had no service on their devices.

Some Verizon users said that their phones were stuck in SOS mode or wouldn't work without being connected to Wi-Fi.

According to Verizon, the outage is affecting customers primarily in Midwestern and Western states.

"We are aware of an issue impacting service for some customers, primarily in Midwestern and Western states. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue," said Heidi Flato, senior manager of communications for Verizon.

The telecommunications company did not give an estimated time for service to return to normal.

