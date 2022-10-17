LA Drivers, Beware: VP Harris' Visit to Mid-City May Impact Traffic

Vice President Kamala Harris is spending another day in Los Angeles since arriving at Los Angeles International Airport over the weekend.

Her first public appearance of the day will be at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center in Mid-City. She will be joined by Congresswoman and LA mayoral candidate Karen Bass and Planned Parenthood officials at 3 p.m. for “a moderated conversation on the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to protecting reproductive rights,” according to the Office of the Vice President.

The event will be live-streamed here.

The vice president is also expected to speak at a fundraiser at 6:10 p.m. While the location of the event is not disclosed, this is the second fundraising appearance by Harris in three days. She spoke at a Michigan Democratic Party fundraiser Saturday in Detroit.

Traffic delays are expected before and after the events. There will be rolling street closures, according to the Los Angeles Department of Transportation, which declined to share which specific streets will be temporarily blocked off out of security concerns.

Tomorrow, Vice President Harris will travel to San Francisco to “participate in a conversation on the Biden-Harris Administration’s investments to combat the climate crisis” before attending a Democratic National Committee finance event.