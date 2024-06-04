Vote to recall Temecula School Board president underway

Parents, teachers, and community members took part in a one-issue election that determined whether the Temecula School Board president would keep his position.

Joseph Komrosky has been subject to criticism for his controversial policies. Supporters of the recall accuse Komrosky of advocating extremist policies and trying to end public education.

"We want Temecula school district to get back to being about education the health and safety of our students," said recall supporter Christine Massa.

During Kromsky's tenure as board president of Temecula Valley Unified School District, the board approved policies to ban critical race theory and notify parents if their child identifies as transgender.

The board president urged supporters on Instagram to vote no on the election, claiming he's fighting for parental rights, reducing social activism. He added that he's making sure schools are free of "pervasive pornography, obscenity, and profanity."

"I’ve had no greater honor in my entire life than protecting your children’s innocence," said Kromsky. "I’ve done all this so you’re children can have a safe and excellent education."

Jennifer Grace, who is supporting the recall, said she needs more access to the decisions being made for their children.

"As a parent, I feel like I’m shut out of the decisions that are made the policies that are made," said Grace.

Voting ends Tuesday at 8 p.m. and results are expected to come in early Wednesday morning.