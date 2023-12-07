‘We will never ever feel safe in our home again': Corona family held at knifepoint by intruder

Inland Empire couple recalls the frightening incident as a woman armed with a knife came into their home with their one-year-old child.

The woman is captured on a ring camera approaching the door around 6:20 p.m. Homeowner Lauren Luna originally thought the woman was a neighbor she was familiar with

When Luna opened the door the intruder immediately began to ask for a person whom she was unfamiliar with.

"When I looked down, she was playing with a knife in her hand and started getting really aggressive, 'Where's Levon? I know he's here,' Who's Levon I don't know that person," said Luna

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Luna then tried to close the door but the intruder pushed her way inside, she begged her not to hurt her husband James and their 12-month-old daughter, Paisley.

When the woman turned her back Luna says she reached for a knife in the kitchen.

"I'm questioning myself how am I going to get through this it's either her or it's my family," said Luna, "so when I grabbed the knife I'm thinking to myself I might actually have to attack someone because I want to protect my husband and my child."

James Luna heard the commotion and quickly grabbed their daughter. The three of them backed away into the balcony as the intruder continued to search the condo.

They began to scream for help until a neighbor across heard them and called the police. By the time officers got there the woman was gone.

Surveillance footage captured her as she walked away and out of the complex.

"We will never ever feel safe in our home again until that woman is apprehended and behind bars," said Luna.

Corona police confirmed the woman was seen again at the apartment complex by neighbors on Thursday and was subsequently arrested. Authorities did not release her name nor detail what charges she may face.