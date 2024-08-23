‘It's disheartening.' West Hollywood business is hit by repeat break-ins

A West Hollywood small business owner is desperate for arrests and answers after they were hit by vandals and burglars three times in last the three weeks.

Bikes and Hikes LA on Santa Monica Boulevard was burglarized Tuesday where the intruders left with six electric bikes valued at $20,000. Surveillance footage captured the burglars using a hammer to smash the front window and break in.

"The third one [robbery] they smashed the lock box, got some keys to our shop, they opened it with keys and just made their way in and made off with six bikes," said Jason Bowers, general manager of Bikes and Hikes LA. "It’s disheartening. It’s disheartening when we’re broken into once and then to have it keep happening and sort of one step forward, two steps back, it’s just been a lot of that."

Bikes and Hikes LA is just one of many small businesses that have been victims of break-ins this week. In Chatsworth, five thieves stole nearly $30,000 worth of items after backing up a stolen truck into a smoke shop Thursday.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Danny Roman, owner of Bikes and Hikes LA, said these break-ins leave them to make difficult decisions when dealing with insurance.

"We have to decide whether or not we report to insurance," said Roman. "It’s happened to us many times before where I’ve decided not to report because you report, your rates are going up four times the next year or they are just dropping you."

Roman is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information on the burglars. In the meantime, the bike shop owner said he's spending thousands more on security measures that will hopefully prevent anyone from breaking in again.

"I hope it stops happening. Yes, we would like justice, and yes we would like to find out who did this, but ultimately I would like our neighborhood to feel safe," said Roman.