Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is back and this is the first time the music festival will be hosted in two years.

The music festival usually attracts big crowds from across the world and features some of music's biggest artists.

Who is headlining Coachella?

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Some of this years headliners include Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, and Phoebe Bridgers.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was originally slated to headline the festival, though dropped out of the lineup earlier this month.

The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia replaced the rapper.

When will the festival be held?

The festival will be hosted April 15-17 and April 22-24.

Do I need to be vaccinated against COVID-19?

There will be no proof of vaccination, negative COVID test or masks required at Coachella, according to the festival website.

There will be 15-minute rapid testing services available on-site for attendees to use.

Can I still buy tickets?

Passes are no longer available for purchase.

What should I bring?

Make sure to bring your passes for the correct weekend or you will not be allowed in.

Here are a few other things attendees might want to bring:

A camera to capture some fun moments, though detachable lens cameras are not allowed

A hat and sunglasses to help protect from the sun

Pump or cream sunscreens to prevent sunburns (no aerosols are allowed)

A water bottle to stay hydrated

A backpack, bag or purse for belongings (max size is 20-by-15-by-9 inches)

Portable phone charger

How do I get there?

There are multiple ways to get to Coachella some include: car rentals, shuttle buses, public transportation, walking and biking and other ride share services.

Gates will open each day at noon.

There will be free parking at the venue from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m. Friday through Sunday on both weekends.

Other tips to remember