Woman is Found Dead in Apartment Building Fire in Boyle Heights

A woman was pronounced dead after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Boyle Heights.

By Mekahlo Medina

A woman is dead after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Boyle Heights Wednesday.

Around 4:00 a.m. 44 firefighters were able to extinguish a fire in an apartment building and prevent it from spreading beyond the unit of origin.

When searching the premises, firefighters located a woman who they pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman has not been identified.

Commuters are advised to avoid the area of South Clarence St. and South of East 4th St. due to the presence of LAFD.

The cause of the fire is still unknown as authorities continue to investigate.

