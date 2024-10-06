WWII veteran celebrates 103rd birthday

Larry Schlesinger, a WWII Army veteran, celebrated his 103rd birthday Saturday surrounded by generations of family and friends, reflecting on over a century of life.

“It feels great to have all these people around me and my whole family going to all this trouble to celebrate my birthday," said Schlesinger.

The centenarian enlisted in the Army in February of 1942, sailing on the Grey Ghost and the Queen Mary, which served as a troop ship in the war.

Proud of his Jewish heritage, Schlesinger joined the front lines in hopes of putting an end to antisemitism.

“You know at the end of World War Two I came home and thought that will be the end of it. Humanity has learned its lessons. We buried millions of people. We didn't learn anything. We’ve been at constant war," said Schlesinger.

The army veteran continues to stay up to date with the current Israel-Hamas war and called the unrest "disturbing."

He said he never goes to bed without watching the news.

“We live life to enjoy it, stay informed, keep alert to the changes in politics of our country and the rest of the world," said Schlesinger.

The veteran plans to exercise his American right in the upcoming November election by voting in person.

“We watched the political debates, we pay code attention to the key people involved. And we intend to make our voices heard," said Schlesinger.

He credits staying interested in the world around him as one of the secrets to a long and healthy life.

“What’s going on in the world is terribly important. Maybe I won't see if affects me tomorrow or the next day but it will certainly affect my children and grandchildren," said Schlesinger.