Young e-bike riders terrorize South Bay community

Electric bikes are a popular mode of transportation among teens in the South Bay, but residents are raising alarms over a group of young riders they say are using e-bikes to wreak havoc in the community.

Locals have turned to law enforcement, urging stricter enforcement of regulations to curb the disruptive behavior.

A recent video from Hermosa Beach, widely shared on social media, captures an electric bike rider speeding dangerously down a street, exemplifying the risky behavior that has become a frequent sight.

Residents of Hermosa, Redondo, and Manhattan Beach claim this is just one instance of the dangerous antics by groups of teenagers on e-bikes in recent weeks.

"They force people into the curb. They'll run you over. If you have a dog, you better pull your dog in because they'll just run right by it," said Lory Barra, a Hermosa Beach resident.

A lifelong South Bay resident, Duke Noor said his friends also had run-ins with the reckless e-bikers. "Earlier this month, during a popular beach festival in Redondo Beach, she and her husband were walking home when e-bikes came flying by and knocked her to the ground."

Frustrated, residents are calling for increased police action. "It's really a tough one. I think more kids getting sent to jail and or getting citations might help," said Noor.

In response to the growing concerns, the Manhattan Beach Police Department posted a video on Instagram, featuring both their police chief and the Hermosa Beach police chief, announcing their commitment to tackling e-bike-related crimes. They revealed the formation of a traffic safety task force, composed of officers from Redondo, Hermosa, and Manhattan Beach police departments, to address these issues.

Hermosa Beach PD confirmed that the rider in the viral video was identified, issued a citation along with his guardian, and had the e-bike impounded.

Despite these measures, residents like Barra remain uneasy. "Kids be warned, stay away from them. Stay away."

Efforts to reach out to the Hermosa, Redondo, and Manhattan Beach police departments for additional comments were unsuccessful.