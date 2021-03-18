A Touch of Disney Opens With a Merry Array of Foods + Sips

Ticketed food-focused happenings unfurling in an alfresco setting? They've become a tasty touchstone for some of Southern California's top theme parks as 2021 begins.

Fans get the opportunity to eat, sip, and see some sights in the open air, even as rides and attractions remain temporarily closed.

Social distancing, masks, and other safety guidelines are part of the scene, too, giving people the opportunity to dine on quintessential theme park eats while outdoors, all while taking in the atmosphere.

"A Touch of Disney," Disneyland Resort's entry into the eats-and-drinks experience scene, debuts on March 18.

Dozens of dishes and libations will be found in the spacious, under-the-sky setting of Disney California Adventure, and plenty of those offerings will be new to even longtime visitors (though, for sure, you'll see sweet spins on two beloved treats: Dole whips and churros).

So what's on the lengthy menu of pick-and-choose choices?

Find just some of the snacks, desserts, meals, and sips below. An introductory ticket is $75, and, for sure, there will be classic characters to wave to along the way, and a few other festive Disney details, too.