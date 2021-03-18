A Touch of Disney Opens With a Merry Array of Foods + Sips

By Alysia Gray Painter

Ticketed food-focused happenings unfurling in an alfresco setting? They've become a tasty touchstone for some of Southern California's top theme parks as 2021 begins.

Fans get the opportunity to eat, sip, and see some sights in the open air, even as rides and attractions remain temporarily closed.

Social distancing, masks, and other safety guidelines are part of the scene, too, giving people the opportunity to dine on quintessential theme park eats while outdoors, all while taking in the atmosphere.

"A Touch of Disney," Disneyland Resort's entry into the eats-and-drinks experience scene, debuts on March 18.

Dozens of dishes and libations will be found in the spacious, under-the-sky setting of Disney California Adventure, and plenty of those offerings will be new to even longtime visitors (though, for sure, you'll see sweet spins on two beloved treats: Dole whips and churros).

So what's on the lengthy menu of pick-and-choose choices?

Find just some of the snacks, desserts, meals, and sips below. An introductory ticket is $75, and, for sure, there will be classic characters to wave to along the way, and a few other festive Disney details, too.

21 photos
1/21
David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort
A Touch of Disney, a limited-capacity ticketed experience, brings back some of the sights, sounds and flavors of the Disneyland Resort to Disney California Adventure Park. Guests will discover some of the world-famous food and drinks from around the Disneyland Resort, like the carrot cake funnel cake fries, churros, DOLE Whips¨, the mouth-watering Monte Cristo sandwich and more, plus a chance to see Disney characters, shop for the latest Disney merchandise and pop in at unique photo locations. The experience is underscored by a specially curated soundtrack of reimagined Disney songs broadcast throughout the park. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
2/21
Dole Whips? Oh yes, you'll find this tart and timeless treat at the experience. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
3/21
Cocina Cucamonga has Torta de Papas Street Tacos. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
4/21
Craving a Pork Belly Banh Mi? You'll find it at the experience. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
5/21
A Berry Mule is on the Cluck-A-Doodle-Moo menu. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
6/21
Smokejumpers Grill has S'mores Shakes. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
7/21
David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort
Make for Bayside Brews for a Mickey Pretzel with cheese (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
8/21
Sonoma Terrace is the spot for a Toasted Cheese Sandwich with Tomato Basil Soup. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
9/21
Mac 'n cheese boasting the kick of Impossible™ Cheeseburger? LA Style has it. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
10/21
Churros take on the flavor of Fluffernutter at Willie's Churro. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
11/21
If you should roll by the popcorn cart at Pixar Pier, you may spy the Onward Guinevere Popcorn Bucket. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
12/21
Lamplight Lounge's famous Lobster Nachos will be part of A Touch of Disney. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
13/21
Glowing novelties? You may see these cute grape charms around A Touch of Disney. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
14/21
A savory Brisket Mac 'n Cheese from Smokejumpers Grill. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
15/21
Missing Monte Cristo Sandwiches? You can find a half portion at Smokejumpers Grill. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
16/21
Craft brews are on the pour at Sonoma Terrace. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
17/21
Chimichangas will be a yummy choice at various vending carts. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
18/21
Sonoma Terrace is the spot for Bavarian Pretzels. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
19/21
An original Corn Dog? Award Wieners is the spot. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
20/21
Award Wieners is also the place for Carrot Cake Funnel Fries. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
21/21
The Cozy Cone Motel in Cars Land has Chili Cone Queso. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

