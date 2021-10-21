A Wonder Woman Coaster Flies for Six Flags Magic Mountain

By Alysia Gray Painter

Enumerating the world-changing, planet-saving, people-helping qualities of Wonder Woman?

The legendary superhero possesses many astounding powers, from her incredible strength, her leadership mojo, her ability to quickly and kindly connect with humans, and, oh yes, her prowess with a lasso.

The DC icon is also famous for her lightning-fast swiftness, so it makes sense that an attraction known for power and speed would be built in her honor.

And so one shall be, at Six Flags Magic Mountain, with an opening in the summer of 2022.

The name of this thrilling enterprise, which will become the "tallest and longest single-rail coaster on the planet"?

Citizens of Earth, prepare to stand in awe of WONDER WOMAN Flight of Courage.

The Valencia theme park shared a few renderings of the ride on Oct. 21, 2021. Take a look now at some of the wondrous turns, loops, and drops of the attraction, the 20th coaster to debut at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

By the by, with this newest coaster, Six Flags Magic Mountain will reach a milestone: It will become the theme park with the most coasters "in the world."

5 photos
1/5
Six Flags Magic Mountain
WONDER WOMAN Flight of Courage opens at Six Flags Magic Mountain in the summer of 2022.
2/5
The coaster will be "the tallest and longest single-rail coaster on the planet where riders will fly over 3,300 feet of track, towering 13 stories and soaring at speeds up to 58 miles-per-hour."
3/5
The attraction will become a centerpiece of the theme park's six-acre DC Universe.
4/5
"This is an historic milestone for our park as we introduce the latest addition to our unrivaled coaster dynasty, WONDER WOMAN Flight of Courage. Not only is this a record-breaking single-rail coaster, it brings Six Flags Magic Mountain's coaster count to an unprecedented twenty, the most in the world," said Park President Don McCoy.
5/5
"Our partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment makes this accomplishment even more exciting, as we integrate the legacy of an iconic DC Super Hero into the theming of the ride. Additionally, we are creating a more innovative guest experience by redesigning one of our most popular areas, DC UNIVERSE, which will become the home of WONDER WOMAN Flight of Courage," added McCoy. For more information on this upcoming attraction, follow Six Flags Magic Mountain's social pages.

This article tagged under:

ValenciaWonder WomanSix FlagsSix Flags Magic Mountain

More Photo Galleries

Photos: A Look Inside the “Home Alone” LEGO House
Photos: A Look Inside the “Home Alone” LEGO House
Enjoy Fall Family Fun Times, Without the Frights
Enjoy Fall Family Fun Times, Without the Frights
PHOTOS: Law Enforcement, Supporters at Millete House Following Husband's Arrest in Missing Wife's Case
PHOTOS: Law Enforcement, Supporters at Millete House Following Husband's Arrest in Missing Wife's Case
Colin Powell: A Life in Pictures
Colin Powell: A Life in Pictures
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us