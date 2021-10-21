A Wonder Woman Coaster Flies for Six Flags Magic Mountain

Enumerating the world-changing, planet-saving, people-helping qualities of Wonder Woman?

The legendary superhero possesses many astounding powers, from her incredible strength, her leadership mojo, her ability to quickly and kindly connect with humans, and, oh yes, her prowess with a lasso.

The DC icon is also famous for her lightning-fast swiftness, so it makes sense that an attraction known for power and speed would be built in her honor.

And so one shall be, at Six Flags Magic Mountain, with an opening in the summer of 2022.

The name of this thrilling enterprise, which will become the "tallest and longest single-rail coaster on the planet"?

Citizens of Earth, prepare to stand in awe of WONDER WOMAN Flight of Courage.

The Valencia theme park shared a few renderings of the ride on Oct. 21, 2021. Take a look now at some of the wondrous turns, loops, and drops of the attraction, the 20th coaster to debut at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

By the by, with this newest coaster, Six Flags Magic Mountain will reach a milestone: It will become the theme park with the most coasters "in the world."