Big Bear Snow Play Welcomes Guests for the Winter Season

By Staff Reports

Big Bear Snow Play’s ski-resort is now open for the 2021-2022 winter season where guests can enjoy the snow-covered tubing hill that has a snow base of one to two feet. 

Big Bear Snow Play is open daily for snow tubing from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

“We’re fully prepared to provide families with lots of snow for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday,” said Big Bear Snow Play General Manager Kim Voigt. “What better way to burn off a big turkey dinner than sliding down snow-covered hills with the kiddos?”

Big Bear Snow Play also lights up after dark with a unique snow play experience called glow tubing starting Friday, November 26, and will be open every Friday, Saturday, and holiday nights from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. throughout the winter season.

As the winter season continues, Big Bear Snow Play expects the snow-tubing park to eventually be covered up to 15 to 20 feet of snow.

For more information call 909-585-0075 or visit www.BigBearSnowPlay.com.  

This article tagged under:

SnowBig Bearbig bear lake

