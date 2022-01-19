Disneyland Resort Revealed Its Yummy Lunar New Year Treats

Welcoming the Year of the Tiger in a joyful, join-together fashion?

Musical performances, thrilling dance productions, and a host of piquant beverages and bites will add an auspicious and appetizing note to the Lunar New Year at several spots around Southern California.

And a sweet centerpoint for these celebrations?

It's Disney California Adventure, in Anaheim, which will highlight the marvelous meals, libations, and treats of the Lunar New Year, daily, from Jan. 21 through Feb. 13, 2022.

Barbecue bao, fried rice, garlic noodles, fruit-forward drinks, and luscious desserts, all dishes that summon the "... deep traditions of the Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures through vibrant flavors the whole family will love," will be available for purchase at a number of spots around the theme park.

Performances, cute character sightings, holiday-fun activities, and lovely decorations will add a celebratory flair to several corners of the park as well.

Here are a few of the selections that revelers will find as they greet this Tiger-terrific year, savor a host of culinary traditions, and enjoy a day out at Disney California Adventure.