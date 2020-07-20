Disneyland's ‘First 65 Years' Is This Auction's Magical Theme

By Alysia Gray Painter

How did you celebrate the 65th anniversary of The Happiest Place on Earth?

You weren't at Disneyland park on July 17, 2020, as the destination remains temporarily closed in response to the coronavirus. But you may have revisited a favorite Imagineering documentary on that day, or a coffee table book full of attraction photos, or scrolled through snapshots of your last visit.

There's a way to keep that anniversary aura going, right through to the middle of August.

That's when over 1,100 "rare artifacts" from the famous theme park will be on the block, on Aug. 15 and 16, 2020, and fans will put in their bids on items related to the Haunted Mansion, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, and Sleeping Beauty's Castle.

To connect with fans, well, everywhere, the Disneyland: The First 65 Years auction at Van Eaton Galleries will stream live online.

"Many of the items are coming to public display and auction for the very first time," shared the auction team.

"The items include some of the earliest documents and conceptual pieces representing Walt’s visions for Disneyland and Walt Disney World, as well as extraordinary theme park props, ride vehicles, audio-animatronic figures, hand-painted attraction pieces, very rare early documents, remarkable memorabilia, signs, and more."

Take a look now at a few of the treasures, or visit them all at the Van Eaton Galleries site now.

