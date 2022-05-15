Images: Laguna Woods Church Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Hurt

By Heather Navarro

On a Sunday in Orange County, a gunman believed to be in his 60s opened fire on a group of people at a church luncheon honoring a former pastor.

One person was killed, and five were hurt, with four of them critically injured at the Laguna Woods church where about 70 people were in attendance, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said.

The shooting happened at 1:26 p.m. at Geneva Presbyterian Church, located at 24301 El Toro Road.

The shooter was in custody after parishioners heroically stopped the man, and hog-tied him with an electrical cord until help could arrive.

One woman told NBCLA her 92-year-old father was taken to the hospital.

"The Presbytery of Los Ranchos is deeply saddened by a fatal shooting that occurred at a lunch reception honoring a former pastor of the Taiwanese congregation that nests at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods," the Presbytery of Los Ranchos, an Anaheim church, said in a statement to NBCLA.

"Initial reports indicate that one person was killed, and several others were severely injured. Please keep the leadership of the Taiwanese congregation and Geneva in your prayers as they care for the those traumatized by this shooting. In your mercy, O Lord, we pray."

See images of the scene below, and follow breaking updates here.

16 photos
1/16
2/16
Laguna Woods, CA – May 15: A counselor attends to a grieving woman, center, outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods on Sunday, May 15, 2022 where one person died and four people were critically injured in a shooting. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)
3/16
4/16
5/16
NBC 7
6/16
7/16
8/16
9/16
10/16
LAGUNA WOODS, CALIFORNIA – MAY 15: Police investigate the scene of a shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church on May 15, 2022 in Laguna Woods, California. According to police, the shooting left one person dead, four critically wounded, and one with minor injuries. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
11/16
Police officers guard after a shooting inside Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California, on May 15, 2022. – One person was dead and four people were “critically” injured in a shooting at a church near Los Angeles, law enforcement said Sunday, just one day after a gunman killed 10 people at a grocery store in New York state. (Photo by RINGO CHIU / AFP) (Photo by RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images)
12/16
LAGUNA WOODS, CALIFORNIA – MAY 15: Police investigate the scene of a shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church on May 15, 2022 in Laguna Woods, California. According to police, the shooting left one person dead, four critically wounded, and one with minor injuries. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
13/16
NBCLA
14/16
15/16
16/16

This article tagged under:

Orange Countychurch shootingLaguna Woods

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Thousands Across US Rally for Abortion Rights
Photos: Thousands Across US Rally for Abortion Rights
Photos: Supermarket Mass Shooting in Buffalo, NY
Photos: Supermarket Mass Shooting in Buffalo, NY
Photos: 2022 Kentucky Derby Hats and Outfits
Photos: 2022 Kentucky Derby Hats and Outfits
The 2022 Kentucky Derby in Photos
The 2022 Kentucky Derby in Photos
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us