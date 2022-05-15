Images: Laguna Woods Church Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Hurt

On a Sunday in Orange County, a gunman believed to be in his 60s opened fire on a group of people at a church luncheon honoring a former pastor.

One person was killed, and five were hurt, with four of them critically injured at the Laguna Woods church where about 70 people were in attendance, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said.

The shooting happened at 1:26 p.m. at Geneva Presbyterian Church, located at 24301 El Toro Road.

The shooter was in custody after parishioners heroically stopped the man, and hog-tied him with an electrical cord until help could arrive.

One woman told NBCLA her 92-year-old father was taken to the hospital.

"The Presbytery of Los Ranchos is deeply saddened by a fatal shooting that occurred at a lunch reception honoring a former pastor of the Taiwanese congregation that nests at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods," the Presbytery of Los Ranchos, an Anaheim church, said in a statement to NBCLA.

"Initial reports indicate that one person was killed, and several others were severely injured. Please keep the leadership of the Taiwanese congregation and Geneva in your prayers as they care for the those traumatized by this shooting. In your mercy, O Lord, we pray."

