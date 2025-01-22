In photos: Hughes Fire rapidly expands and forces evacuations across LA County

By NBC Staff

Evacuation orders were issued in parts of Los Angeles County as a new wildfire, the Hughes Fire, broke out in Castaic Wednesday morning.

red flag warning has been in effect for parts of Los Angeles County from Wednesday morning until Thursday evening due to high fire danger. The fire started in dry brush and grew to thousands of acres with a smoke plume that could be see around LA County and in Ventura County.

10 photos
1/10
Credit: Juan Guerra/NBC
Credit: Juan Guerra/NBC
2/10
Credit: Juan Guerra/NBC
Credit: Juan Guerra/NBC
3/10
4/10
Credit: Guillermo Corral
Credit: Guillermo Corral
5/10
Credit: Guillermo Corral
Credit: Guillermo Corral
6/10
Credit:Jacinta Chancellor
Credit:Jacinta Chancellor
7/10
Credit: Bob Klamser
Credit: Bob Klamser
8/10
Firefighters station at the base of Lake Hughes road as the Hughes Fire burns in the distance on January 22, 2025 in Castaic, California. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Firefighters station at the base of Lake Hughes road as the Hughes Fire burns in the distance on January 22, 2025 in Castaic, California. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
9/10
The Hughes Fire burns north of Los Angeles on January 22, 2025 in Castaic, California. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
The Hughes Fire burns north of Los Angeles on January 22, 2025 in Castaic, California. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
10/10
An inmate crew led by firefighters light backfires near power lines as smoke from the Hughes Fire fills the sky in Castaic, a northwestern neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, January 22, 2025.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
An inmate crew led by firefighters light backfires near power lines as smoke from the Hughes Fire fills the sky in Castaic, a northwestern neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, January 22, 2025.

This article tagged under:

WildfiresLos AngelesCalifornia Wildfires

More Photo Galleries

Photos: See pictures from inaugural balls
Photos: See pictures from inaugural balls
California wildfires aftermath: Stark photos of LA-area devastation
California wildfires aftermath: Stark photos of LA-area devastation
Photos: Satellite images of wildfires burning in Southern California
Photos: Satellite images of wildfires burning in Southern California
Images: California wildfires rage across Los Angeles County
Images: California wildfires rage across Los Angeles County
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us