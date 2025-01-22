In photos: Hughes Fire rapidly expands and forces evacuations across LA County
By NBC Staff ••
Evacuation orders were issued in parts of Los Angeles County as a new wildfire, the Hughes Fire, broke out in Castaic Wednesday morning.
A red flag warning has been in effect for parts of Los Angeles County from Wednesday morning until Thursday evening due to high fire danger. The fire started in dry brush and grew to thousands of acres with a smoke plume that could be see around LA County and in Ventura County.