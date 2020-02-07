Knott’s PEANUTS Party Is Full of Aaugh-some Eats

Finding instances of eating in PEANUTS? You don't have to look far, from the multiple appearances by Snoopy's dog dish to the candy seen during the beloved Halloween special to the popcorn, toast, and jellybeans that comprise Thanksgiving dinner for the PEANUTS gang.

It makes delicious sense, then, that the multi-weekend PEANUTS Celebration thrown in their honor at Knott's Berry Farm would feature a host of foodstuffs that either pay visual tribute to the world of Charles Schulz or find inspiration in name, flavor, or flair.

Are you flapping, like Woodstock might, for the Buena Park theme park before it all wraps on March 1?

Send your "aaughs" running, and peruse some of the 2020 fest's aaugh-some, we mean awesome treats now. Keep in mind that the Knott's PEANUTS Celebration is on each Saturday and Sunday, as well as Feb. 10, 14, and 17, too.

Wear your Charlie Brown shirt as you snack on these macarons during your day out at the park.
Everything Peanut Shake
Beagle scout dog
Baked pulled pork mac-n-cheese
The Dog House Brownie
Dilly Dilly Dog
An apple almond galette
Everything but the Kitchen Sink Cookie
Fried Pickle Spears
Juicy Lucy Burger
The Joe Cool
Junkyard Dog Fries
PBJ Deep-fried Sandwich
Peanut Butter Churro with Chocolate Dip
Peppi Fries
Root Beer Truffle
Tooty Fruity Funnel Cake

