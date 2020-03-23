Local Business Owners Make Reusable Protective Masks by Hand

Highland Oaks small business owner Kiki Stash is tackling the protective mask shortage by sewing her own reusable protective masks. The materials were picked out with guidance from a physician, and they plan to distribute the masks to healthcare workers.

Her store, The Stash on York, originally sold vintage clothing to movie and television shoots, but since the coronavirus pandemic hit, she has pivoted to helping local hospitals and physicians.

Wendy Wu, another business owner and a fellow seamstress, has helped produce over 40 masks for healthcare workers.

"The need is there and it's very sad because they are on the front lines. And they are people that we know," Wu said.