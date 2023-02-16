Photos: Celebs Walk the Red Carpet Ahead of Super Nintendo World Grand Opening

Universal Studios Hollywood is set to open Super Nintendo World to the public Feb. 17, and celebrities are certainly excited.

The highly anticipated immersive theme park allows visitors to basically be Mario – or Peach, Yoshi, Luigi, Toad, Daisy – when they purchase a "power band" for about $40. Visitors don't necessarily need a band, but it makes the experience that much more fun – like they are in a video game.

(For tips on how to make the most out of your visit to this one-of-a-kind theme park read our latest article about Nintendo World).

Wednesday's red carpet event ahead of the grand opening was nothing short of star-studded. Check out some of the celebrity appearances below.