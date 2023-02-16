Photos: Celebs Walk the Red Carpet Ahead of Super Nintendo World Grand Opening

Universal Studios Hollywood is set to open Super Nintendo World to the public Feb. 17, and celebrities are certainly excited.
The highly anticipated immersive theme park allows visitors to basically be Mario – or Peach, Yoshi, Luigi, Toad, Daisy – when they purchase a "power band" for about $40. Visitors don't necessarily need a band, but it makes the experience that much more fun – like they are in a video game.
(For tips on how to make the most out of your visit to this one-of-a-kind theme park read our latest
article about Nintendo World).
Wednesday's red carpet event ahead of the grand opening was nothing short of star-studded. Check out some of the celebrity appearances below.
12 photos
1/12
(L-R) Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse attend Super Nintendo World’s Grand Opening Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 15, 2023 in Universal City. (Rich Polk/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood)
2/12
A general view of atmosphere at Super Nintendo World’s Grand Opening Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 15, 2023 in Universal City. (Rich Polk/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood)
3/12
Jaime Camil and family attend Super Nintendo World’s Grand Opening Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 15, 2023 in Universal City. (Doheny/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood)
4/12
Maitreyi Ramakrishna attends Super Nintendo World’s Grand Opening Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 15, 2023 in Universal City. (Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood)
5/12
Jordin Sparks attends Super Nintendo World’s Grand Opening Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 15, 2023 in Universal City. (Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood)
6/12
A general view of fireworks at Super Nintendo World’s Grand Opening Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 15, 2023 in Universal City. (Rich Polk/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood)
7/12
A general view of dancers performing at Super Nintendo World’s Grand Opening Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 15, 2023 in Universal City. (Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood)
8/12
Anderson Paak attends Super Nintendo World’s Grand Opening Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 15, 2023 in Universal City. (Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood)
9/12
A general view of dancers performing at Super Nintendo World’s Grand Opening Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 15, 2023 in Universal City. (Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood)
10/12
Jordin Sparks attends Super Nintendo World’s Grand Opening Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 15, 2023 in Universal City. (Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood)
11/12
Lydia Hearst attends Super Nintendo World’s Grand Opening Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 15, 2023 in Universal City. (Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood)
12/12
A general view of dancers performing at Super Nintendo World’s Grand Opening Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 15, 2023 in Universal City. (Rich Polk/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood)