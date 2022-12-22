Photos: Chuck Henry's Broadcasting Career Through the Years

NBC4 news anchor Chuck Henry began his career in broadcasting in 1966 at KHVH-TV in Honolulu, where he was a reporter and anchor. He also worked for NBC affiliate KENI-TV in Anchorage, Alaska and NBC affiliate WMAQ-TV in Chicago. In 1995, he joined KNBC-TV. See photos of his remarkable career.
One of Chuck Henry's first jobs in broadcasting.
Chuck Henry in his early years of broadcasting.
Did you know Chuck Henry served in the armed forces?
Chuck Henry reported the news in Anchorage, Alaska.
Chuck Henry poses for a photo during the making of NBC4's streaming series "I Was There When..." released in 2022.
Longtime co-anchors Colleen Williams and Chuck Henry walking side-by-side.
Chuck Henry in the former KNBC-TV newsroom in Burbank, Calif.
The longtime evening news team, from left to right, Fritz Coleman, Chuck Henry, Colleen Williams and Fred Roggin.
Smile for the camera at the news desk.
Chuck Henry interviews John Travolta on a plane.
Chuck Henry early on in his career in television.
Chuck Henry and Colleen Williams in the Burbank studios.
Chuck Henry interviews a woman.
A very cold Chuck Henry lived in Alaska for some time.
Chuck Henry interviews a man on the street while reporting on the 9/11 attacks.
Chuck Henry on special assignment.
A young Chuck Henry enjoying a beach day.
Chuck Henry while serving in the armed forces.
Chuck Henry with a microphone from broadcasting days gone by.
A kangaroo had a problem with Chuck Henry at one point.
A young Chuck Henry, all smiles for the camera.
Hang loose!
Chuck Henry is also a licensed pilot and has the aviators to prove it.
One of many community service events Chuck Henry has attended.
Chuck Henry moving an airplane.
Chuck Henry and his loving wife, Kay.
Chuck Henry enjoying his achievements that led to several Emmys over the years.
Chuck Henry and his wife, Kay.
Chuck and Kay Henry.
Chuck Henry with his grandchildren.
Chuck Henry gets a visit from Kay at work.
Chuck Henry and his beautiful family.