Photos: Remembering The ‘Hollywood Cat', P-22

The famous mountain lion, P-22, was euthanized on Saturday morning days after being captured for a health evaluation.

Wildlife officials announced early this month that they planned to capture the mountain lion to conduct a health evaluation.

P-22 was captured on Monday in the backyard of a Los Feliz home.

An evaluation showed he was significantly underweight and had an eye injury that indicates he may have recently been hit by a car.

"P-22’s survival on an island of wilderness in the heart of Los Angeles captivated people around the world and revitalized efforts to protect our diverse native species and ecosystems," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.